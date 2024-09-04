Slow Horses Recap: Why Standish Quit, What Happened to Tearney, Spider & Duffy, & What’s Wrong With David Cartwright?

Why Did Standish Quit?

Because Jackson Lamb finally cracked and told her the truth about her beloved ex-boss and former MI5 First Desk Charles Partner, i.e. that he wasn’t the honourable angel she took him to be, but was in fact, a total snake. During her drinking days, Standish was Partner’s secretary and felt intense loyalty to him because she felt that he’d stood by her during her alcoholism. She was devastated when Partner was found dead of a gunshot wound, a suspected suicide, at his home.

Partner did not take his own life. On the orders of David Cartwright (River’s grandfather), Jackson Lamb had assassinated him and staged his suicide because Partner was a Russian mole. He was selling MI5 secrets to Russia, had only kept Standish around because her alcoholism made her unobservant, and had laid a paper trail to frame Standish for his crimes in the event that any skulduggery were to be discovered.

After rescuing Standish from the MI5 dogs sent to wipe her and her kidnappers out in the season three finale, Jackson told her the truth about Partner. Standish couldn’t take it, and so she quit.

What Happened to Tearney, Judd, Spider Webb and Duffy?

They were all hoist by their own petard. Years earlier, First Desk Ingrid Tearney (Sophie Okonedo) set in motion a series of events that led to her downfall. She’d committed, and then covered up, a major fuck-up (signing off the use of an untested device that resulted in deaths and hospitalisations). An intelligence agent in Istanbul discovered evidence, and was planning to blow the whistle, but Tearney ordered her assassination before she did. That led to a revenge scheme enacted by the victim’s boyfriend Sean Donovan (Sope Dirisu), that eventually took out Spider Webb, and removed Tearney, Duffy and Home Secretary Peter Judd from their respective posts.

Stage-managed by Taverner (who was after Tearney’s job), ex-MI5 Spider Webb (Freddie Fox) had joined a private security firm called Chieftain, owned by a pal of the Home Secretary. Judd and Webb arranged for Chieftain to stage a “Tiger Team” attack on MI5, ostensibly to test its weaknesses but really as cover for new Chieftain recruit Sean Donovan (boyfriend of the whistleblower Tearney had killed in Istanbul) to access the file that would destroy Tearney. Donovan accidentally killed Spider Webb during the operation.

It all ended in a climax in which Tearney sent Duffy and her ‘dogs’ in to wipe out everybody – including River, Louisa, Shirley, Marcus and some civilians and MI5 support staff – inside a records storage facility. At least 18 people died, but the Slow Horses made it out alive (River with the evidence against Tearney), and Duffy was neutralised by Louisa, Marcus and a concrete block.