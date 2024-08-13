Jackson Lamb Has a New Sparring Partner in Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer

“Cuffs won’t be necessary,” Jackson Lamb tells the new Head ‘Dog’ in the first trailer for Slow Horses season four. She slaps a pair on him anyway with the retort that she’d rather not take any chances with a man “who looks like he gropes people on buses.” Affecting sensitivity, Lamb drily jokes that after such a personal insult, he might have to call HR.

Slow Horses is back, baby.

Well, almost back. The fourth season starts streaming on Apple TV+ with a double-bill on Wednesday September 4, followed by a new episode weekly until the finale arrives on October 2.

Lamb’s season four sparring partner is Emma Flyte, the new head of MI5 internal affairs, replacing former tactical unit boss Duffy. He went the way of so many of this show’s characters after the events of last season, and now Ruth Bradley’s unflappable Flyte is on ‘hit Lamb on the nose with a rolled up newspaper when he jumps on the furniture’ duty. Let’s hope she has a whole stack of Sunday supplements at the ready.