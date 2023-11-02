Payback’s Ending Ties Up Loose Ends So Neatly That Other Crime Series Could Learn Something

After his death, however, Cal discovers that Jared had been providing him with fake financial statements, which Cal and his associates had been accessing via a fake computer portal. In reality, Jared had actually been covertly funnelling money from these shell companies into secret foreign bank accounts. These in turn had sent the money to another bank account in Lithuania – for a fake business called Previte Holdings – and then the money had been moved yet again – this time to a Swiss holding account owned by a company that runs auction houses.

Lexie then discovered that Jared had used an antiques dealer called Greg Beaumont to make several jewellery purchases at these auctions – nine necklaces, each worth £3 million, in fact – and eight of these had been donated to charity.

We then learned that Jared himself had set up the charitable foundation he’d donated the necklaces to, within which he created trusts for his two children, as well as a trust to pay for his mother’s care home in the USA. The final necklace had been mailed to his father’s address in Washington, presumably as some kind of security, addressed to Lexie with the note “For my beloved L, for our new life together.”

Why Did Jared Steal From Cal Morris, And What Was His Escape Plan?

Jared knew his client Cal Morris was a nasty piece of work who tended to make people who crossed him disappear or turn up dead, but as his money man he had become completely trapped in his criminal world. Morris had also paid Jared’s mortgage for him when he had money issues, so he basically owned him, and he knew his and his family’s lives were in Cal’s hands. And choosing to help Aaron’s girlfriend escape also put his life on the line.

The financial fraud was his way to escape Cal Morris’ criminal gang for good: he knew he was clever enough to make the money untraceable (as the eyewateringly complex explanation above shows), and with the fake portal he’d paid his colleague’s husband to create he knew he and his family would be long gone before Morris ever found out the money was gone.

He’d got fake passports for him, Lexie and the kids so they could escape to America – he and Lexie would go to Miami while the au pair Doris took the kids to his parents in Washington. Unfortunately, he was killed before he could tell Lexie what he’d done and put the escape plan in action.