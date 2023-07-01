Netflix New Releases: July 2023

Do not adjust your phone screen. You are not experiencing deja vu. Netflix’s list of new releases for July 2023 does indeed look quite a bit like last month’s.

That’s because the biggest new arrival this month is the conclusion of The Witcher season 3 on July 27. It seems like only 29 days ago that The Witcher season 3 premiered. And that’s because it was! Now Henry Cavill’s arc as Geralt of Rivia is set to officially end with this batch of three episodes. Get ready for the Liam Hemsworth era, Witcher fans. Other Netflix Original series of note in July 2023 are The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 on July 6, Sonic Prime season 2 on July 13 and the animated comedy Captain Fall on July 28.

Meanwhile it’s a big month for Netflix’s original movies department. Adam Devine-starring comedy The Out-Laws premieres on July 7. That will be followed by Bird Box sequel Bird Box Barcelona on July 14, and the John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx-starring They Cloned Tyrone on July 21. It’s also a good month for documentaries thanks to George Michal doc WHAM! (July 5) and free diving story The Deepest Breath (July 19).

July 1 sees the usual arrival of some exciting library streaming options. These include: Bridesmaids, Titanic, and Karate Kid.