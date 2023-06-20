Stranger Things Season 5: Is Linda Hamilton Playing Someone We Know?

Stranger Things is in the midst of yet another multiple-year hiatus, and with the Writers Guild of America strike still going strong, it looks like we won’t be seeing the conclusion to the Hawkins saga for quite some time. We’ll take any crumbs we can that fall from the Upside Down, and Netflix was kind enough to provide those to fans at their Tudum 2023 event this past weekend. With Arnold Schwarzenegger at the microphone and fans on the edge of their seats for any information on the fifth season, The Terminator actor bellowed to the audience that his former co-star in the famous James Cameron science fiction franchise, Linda Hamilton, would be appearing next season in the Duffer Brothers’ series climactic set of episodes.

There was no further information given about the Sarah Connor actress’ role in the season, but we can assume that it will be more than a small cameo. Stranger Things has made incredible use of several other 1980s movie stars throughout the previous four seasons.

stranger things collecting famous 80’s actors like infinity stones pic.twitter.com/GO5lOpzM7Q — Ariana (@simplytomh) June 18, 2023

Winona Ryder has given a career-defining performance as Joyce Byers. Sean Astin played Joyce’s boyfriend, Bob, in the second season of the show. Robert Englund gave a chilling turn as Victor Creel in the most recent season of the series. When the Duffers task an iconic retro actor to get involved with the show, they often leave a memorable mark on the audience. But with so little tangible information about the fifth season of Stranger Things, fans are left to create their own theories on how Hamilton will factor into the story. This is especially true since Hamilton’s appearance is already somewhat of a little white lie: the Duffers had originally said no new characters would be introduced in season five.

Is Linda Hamilton Going to Play Eleven in the Future?

With nothing canonical in the universe right now to restrict our imaginations, any theory is fair game. Our favorite prediction for who Linda Hamilton will play is Eleven in a time jump or a flash forward. Stranger Things hasn’t let anyone else play Eleven yet besides the prodigal Millie Bobby Brown, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.