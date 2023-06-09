The Witcher Season 3 Just Set Up a Major Character’s Destiny

This article contains spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The latest trailer for season 3 of The Witcher shows us that Ciri’s (Freya Allan) Witcher training from season 2 has definitely paid off. In the trailer, we see Ciri holding her own while fighting monsters, humans, and elves, alongside Geralt (Henry Cavill) and gaining control over her magical abilities with the help of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). With the Wild Hunt and most of The Continent after Ciri and her powers by the end of season 2, it makes sense that she would continue to learn how to defend herself and double down on her desire to become a Witcher this season. But for fans of the video games, especially The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, seeing Ciri call herself a Witcher and continue down this path is more than just a logical next-step for her character, it’s a hint at her potential future.

Even though the Netflix series has been adapting the Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski directly rather than adapting the story of the popular video game series (which also use the novels as source material), this trailer teases a potential arc for Ciri that fans of the games are likely familiar with. In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the player spends most of the time controlling Geralt as he traverses the Continent to find Ciri before the Wild Hunt does. Along the way, Geralt is also tasked with bringing Ciri back to her father, Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr, who wants her to take over the throne and become Empress.

The player is able to play as Ciri occasionally in The Witcher 3, but her future is mostly determined by choices the player makes as Geralt in interactions with her. In the game, Ciri has three possible fates – she can die during her battle with the White Frost (an omen of the prophecy of Ithlinne), stay with her father and become Empress, or remain a Witcher full-time.