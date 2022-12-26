The Witcher: Blood Origin – Raises a Lot of Witcher Season 3 Questions

Even if he does join the trio on their journey, using his connections as the Sandpiper to help them find safe passage across the Continent, Seanchai (Minnie Driver) reveals that Jaskier was being held prisoner by the Temerians, and the Scoia’tael invaded the camp specifically to save him. While Jaskier did make a name for himself helping Elves escape the North in season 2 of The Witcher, that doesn’t necessarily explain why the Scoia’tael would risk themselves to save him.

In Witcher lore, the Scoia’tael are non-human guerilla warriors fighting against their discrimination by humankind. They are allies of Nilfgaard, helping them fight their enemies in exchange for land and the right to govern their own people. The seeds of the Scoia’tael began in season 2 of The Witcher with Nilfgaard giving Elves refuge in Cintra in exchange for joining their army, but this is the first time that the group has been referred to by name in the Netflix Witcher universe.

Do they think Jaskier will be able to help Francesca (Mecia Simson) find Ciri? Do they simply want his help rescuing more Elves from the North? Whatever happens, I just hope Jaskier is okay in the end.

Were Ciri’s ancestors involved in the creation of Witchers?

Season 2 of The Witcher revealed that Ciri’s Elder blood has the potential to be used to create more Witchers. While we don’t yet know for sure if the mutagen is successful, we do know that this ability likely comes from Ciri’s ancestral connection to the first Witcher prototype, Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain).

Ithlinne’s prophecy at the end of Blood Origin appears to connect Ciri’s bloodline to Éile (Sophia Brown) and Fjall’s child, who was conceived after Fjall underwent the procedure to become the first Witcher. Even though Fjall had to be killed because the power within him was too strong, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the blood of his offspring would suffer the same fate. While his descendants may not have become Witchers themselves, seeing as the first “official” Witchers were created from human children rather than Elves, their blood could have had an important role in creating the first successful Witcher mutagen.

What does Ithlinne’s prophecy actually mean?

In the first two seasons of The Witcher, Ithlinne is this larger than life figure from Elven history who once prophesied the end of the world. In Blood Origin, we get to meet Ithlinne (Ella Schrey-Yeats) as a young girl. Éile receives two prophecies from her, the first telling of her journey to come and the second telling the future of her unborn child. The ending of this prophecy is foreboding and connects to her other more well-known prophecy. In this prophecy, Ithlinne says “The Lark’s seed shall carry forth the first note of a song that ends all times, and one of her blood shall sing the last.”