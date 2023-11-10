Loki Season 2 Episode 6 Finale Review: Yggdrasil

In the penultimate episode, Loki began to understand that the science of it all didn’t matter, but he still tries to utilize science to fix the loom problem in the finale. It doesn’t work, and he soon finds out why: the loom was only ever a failsafe, and could never be re-engineered to weave infinite new branches. Instead, Loki must make the ultimate sacrifice and replace the loom as the heart of Yggdrasil, the sacred tree of Norse cosmology that connects the Nine Realms. It’s an emotional sequence, and one of the most visually stunning CG pieces the MCU has ever attempted.

Afterwards we wonder what will happen next, because things are never really over over in the MCU, but this season seems to close the book on Loki, and if we don’t see Tom Hiddleston don the character’s horns again in the future, this will at least make for a fitting goodbye. I can’t imagine he ever thought things would stretch this far, especially after Marvel already tried to kill Loki off twice.

Regardless, I can’t say enough good things about the show’s final season, which has been a thrilling and often head-scratching ride. Major props must go to writer Eric Martin and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have created a thoughtful and wonderful chapter for the character here. If Marvel were looking for a new “dream team” to steer the MCU into less choppy waters, they have certainly found one. Everyone else who worked on this series should also be incredibly proud, including the phenomenal cast, production designers, the VFX crew, and composer Natalie Holt, who didn’t need to go that hard every step of the way – but goddamn I’m glad she did.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the Jonathan Majors of it all remains a conundrum for Marvel now that He Who Remains’ variants are free to cause chaos across infinite timelines, and I’m sure there’s a lot of pressure on Marvel to address that situation before they embark on any more tales with Kang at the center. I could personally do without any more of them – Kang is such a headache – but if they choose to keep the focus on the character going forwards in whatever form, I hope they put as much energy and creativity into it as they have in Loki.

The end of this finale will stay with me for a while. I have to admit I shed more than one tear when Mobius went to watch over the family he never got to keep (we will surely see Owen Wilson as Mobius again very soon but this series has only served to prove how underrated he is as an actor). Seeing Loki smile at the center of everything, knowing his friend will finally get to choose his own destiny, was such a wonderful and painful moment that connected the two across time and space.