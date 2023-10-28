Loki’s Time Travel Rules Don’t Matter

Scott Lang spoke for us all in Avengers: Endgame, when Smart Hulk contradicted the central assumptions of every major time travel movie ever made. Where Back to the Future showed that Marty McFly could erase himself out of existence if he got it on with his mom or give his family the yuppie good life by teaching his dad how to punch, Endgame laid out very different rules for time travel in the MCU.

Against War Machine’s suggestion that they simply go back and kill baby Thanos, Smart Hulk explains that “if you travel back to the past, that past becomes your future [and] the present becomes the past, which can’t now be changed in the future.” He later gets a visual depiction to work with when he travels back to the Battle of New York and meets the Ancient One. When he tells the Ancient One that science doesn’t back up her worry that his taking the Time Stone will doom her reality, she shows him how branching timelines work. “The Infinity Stones create what you experience as the flow of time,” she declares, stretching a glowing band in front of her. “Remove one of the stones, and that flow splits,” she continues, knocking away a stone and making way for a string to separate itself from the band.

That same imagery is used in Loki’s first season, with the introduction of the TVA. As Miss Minutes cheerfully explains, the TVA maintains a single Sacred Timeline by pruning Variants at Nexus Events. Through their work, the TVA prevents the explosion of a multiverse, and it’s work that some employees continue to toil away at in Loki’s second season, even though Sylvie has killed the man in charge of the Sacred Timeline.

The Maliciously Broken Rules of Marvel Time Travel

And almost immediately after establishing those rules, Marvel broke them.

In “Time and Again,” the standout episode of Ms. Marvel season one, Kamala gets pulled to 1947 by her great-grandmother Aisha. At Aisha’s request, Kamala uses her bangle powers to reconnect Sana, Aisha’s daughter and Kamala’s grandmother, to her family, thus ensuring that the timeline stays intact. However, that demonstrated a circular time loop, in which Kamala saved Sana by using the bangle that she would eventually inherit from her grandmother.

Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home brings various baddies from other Earths shortly before the moments of their deaths. Upon learning that Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, and Electro will die when they return to their worlds, MCU Peter devotes himself to curing them, hoping that he can change their pasts. When he and the other Spider-Men stop Electro and Goblin and, with the help of Doctor Strange, send the villains back to their points on the timeline, Peter changes their pasts and their futures.