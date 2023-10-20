Loki Finally Addresses One of Marvel’s Most Consistent Thor Failures

This article contains Loki spoilers

The third episode of Loki season two is a wild trip back to the past as Mobius and Loki try to track down Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes, who have been MIA since the season one finale. They find the pair trying to alter history at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893, and are also led to a variant of He Who Remains, one who could potentially help them with their temporal loom problems back at the TVA.

A ton of detail has gone into recreating the World’s Fair, and HWR variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) puts on a spectacle for the crowd there, showing off an early version of the loom that doesn’t yet work as described. But before Loki and Mobius clap their eyes on Timely, they meander through the fair and take in some of the attractions, including a diorama that features the chiseled faces of Odin, Thor, and a third person you may be less familiar with.

Loki calls the wooden Norse display at the World’s Fair “embarrassing”, saying that no one could “reduce an entire culture down to a simple diorama”. Mobius calls Loki out on his disgust, accusing the God of Mischief of feeling left out because he isn’t even in it, which Loki denies, just before he retorts “and why’d they include Balder? No one’s even heard of him.” Yes, the artists who created the diorama saw fit to include Odin, Thor, and one Balder the Brave, but not Loki, or even Thor’s villainous big sister Hela.