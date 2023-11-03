Loki Season 2: Frank Morris Easter Egg Explained

This article contains spoilers for season 2 of Loki.

We’ve known since the end of Loki season 1 that all of the employees of the TVA are variants with no memory of their past lives on the timeline. This means that Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and even Casey (Eugene Cordero) all have past lives and personalities that have been suppressed and kept a secret for as long as they can remember. That is, until the Temporal Loom collapses and everyone is forced back to their original timeline. Of the lives we get to see in season 2 episode 5 “Science/Fiction,” most aren’t far off from their TVA counterparts. Casey’s true identity, however, is a bit surprising.

It turns out that Casey’s life on the timeline is based on a real-world Alcatraz escapee named Frank Morris. The real Frank Morris was convicted multiple times for larceny and burglary throughout his life before eventually being sent to Alcatraz, the infamous prison island in the San Francisco Bay, in 1960. Two years later, Frank, along with brothers John and Clarence Anglin, who are played by Loki directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in episode 5, staged an escape from the island almost exactly like what we see on the show.

The real-world trio created fake heads out of cotton sheets, soap, paint, and human hair to fool the guards into thinking that they were in bed. They also carved holes through their cells to the unguarded utility corridor next door using only spoons from the dining hall and a makeshift drill fashioned from a vacuum cleaner. Thankfully, Frank had a specific time allotted in the evenings to practice the accordion, which apparently helped to drown out their digging.