Most Powerful Kang Variants Explained: Immortus, He Who Remains, Victor Timely, and More!

With even just a single tv episode and a movie under his belt, Kang already boggles the minds of some viewers. But never fear! Here’s a quick primer to explain Kang and his many, many Variants.

He Who Remains

By the end of Loki season one, the titular trickster god and his Variant Sylvie have defeated the Time Variance Authority and revealed the Time Keepers to be mere decoys. Their rebellion earns them an audience with the true master of the TVA, an affable man dubbed “He Who Remains.”

“I keep you safe,” he promises, telling the duo a tale of a 31st-century scientist whose investigations into the multiverse resulted a massive war and nearly destroyed all reality. Against his power-mad Variants, He Who Remains found peace by establishing the TVA and pruning all Variant timelines. While he understands why Loki and Sylvie may disagree with his methods, He Who Remains warns that all of his other Variants are much, much worse. Without him, those Variants would come rushing into our universe.

Then Sylvie kills him.

Kang the Conqueror

As warned, a dangerous Variant arrives in our universe in the form of Kang the Conqueror. He doesn’t initially seem very dangerous in the early moments of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as flashback scenes find Kang contrite and soft-spoken, ready to work with Janet Van Dyne so they can both escape the Quantum Realm. Even after Janet learns about Kang’s conquering ways before his exile, he promises to help return her home and to spare her world.

That connection with Janet shows just how dangerous Kang truly is. Yes, he has at his disposal an arsenal of the multiverse’s best weapons, allowing him to blast away at his enemies and control victims with telekinesis. But it’s his haughty attitude that drives him to use those weapons against anyone who fails to accept his rule. So unimpressed with his challengers is Kang that he can’t be bothered to remember the names of the alternate reality Avengers he’s killed.