Loki Season 2 Episode 6 Finale Release Time and Recap So Far

Sylvie and Loki disagreed on how the situation should be handled, with Sylvie adamant that the TVA had become surplus to requirements, and Loki positive that the TVA must be saved for the multiverse to be safe from He Who Remains’ variants in the future.

During the penultimate episode they both had epiphanies when they discovered that by failing to stop the temporal meltdown at the TVA, new timelines simply died, which is something that neither of them wanted. Although Loki had initially been trying to save the TVA for selfish reasons, he realized that he did in fact have a new “glorious purpose”. By finally controlling his time-slipping, he was effectively able to travel through time and space whenever he wanted, rewriting reality to change outcomes like the TVA meltdown.

When Does Loki Episode 6 Come Out?

Loki episode 6 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6pm PT/9pm ET and in the UK on Friday, Nov. 10 at 2am BST.

What to Expect in Loki Episode 6

The end of episode five suggested that in the season two finale, Loki would try to stop the temporal loom meltdown at the TVA by returning to a point in time before the disaster and preventing it. That means that he also returned to a point where OB, Mobius, Casey, and B-15 were all still at the TVA and weren’t aware of who they were before they were taken from their timelines. Will Loki tell them about the lives they could return to in the future?

In the recap at the beginning of episode five, we were also reminded that He Who Remains “paved the way” for everything that Loki and Sylvie accomplished in season one. With his knowledge of everything that has ever happened (and everything that will happen) has he been playing 5D chess with Loki this whole time in a bid to come out on top?

Back in episode four, He Who Remains’ villainous second-in-command Ravonna Renslayer was pruned by Hunter X-5, and Miss Minutes was finally rebooted. Could the pair still interfere with Loki’s plan to save the TVA?