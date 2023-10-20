Loki Season 2: Miss Minutes Is After More Than He Who Remains’ Return

This Loki article contains spoilers for season 2 episode 3

The Loki episode “1893” saw the return of the TVA’s mascot and everyone’s favorite sentient clock, Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong). Journeying with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to the past, Miss Minutes puts into motion a plan supposedly left by He Who Remains to ensure that one of his variants regained control of the TVA after his death. Though they are successful in inspiring this variant, Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), to pursue the life’s work of his predecessor, Miss Minutes betrays Ravonna and convinces Timely to leave her behind.

At first this betrayal seems like it may have been part of He Who Remains’ plan all along. Loki discovered that variants of Ravonna and Kang were once romantically involved in the season 2 premiere, so it’s possible that He Who Remains wanted to avoid the potential distraction for Timely. He could have tasked Miss Minutes with getting rid of Ravonna once her usefulness was up.

However, once Miss Minutes and Timely arrive at his workshop in Wisconsin, her true intentions are revealed. It turns out that getting rid of Ravonna likely wasn’t part of He Who Remains’ plan, but was instead inspired by Miss Minutes’ more romantic feelings for He Who Remains. He created her to be his companion, and gave her the autonomy to write her own code, but never let her take a form beyond the cartoon clock mascot of the TVA.