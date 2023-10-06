Loki Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Slip and Slide

In fact, we pick up right where we left off, with Loki running into a version of Mobius and Hunter B-15 who have no idea who he is. It soon transpires that Loki is in the past, back when He Who Remains was a known entity at the TVA and all its workers eagerly did his bidding, including Loki’s friends. Soon, Loki is “time slipping” back to a familiar present inside the TVA, where Mobius takes him to meet Ouroboros (Ke Huy Kwan) the TVA’s brightest – and seemingly only – engineer. “OB” notes that Loki is time slipping, and he finds a way to fix it. Well, sort of. It doesn’t go right. Very few things in Loki ever go right!

Kwan is a perfect addition to the Loki cast as OB. His interactions with Loki and Mobius are often confusing, but he maintains such a high level of winsomeness that his heavy exposition dumps are fairly enjoyable. It’s easy to imagine OB as an adult version of Data from The Goonies, a man whose weird inventions and contraptions now regularly save the day to absolutely zero applause. The scene in which he repeatedly retorts a meta “wow” to Wilson’s Mobius almost threatened to take me out, but the episode just about stayed on the rails as it clipped through the its various MacGuffins and Timey Whatnots.

For me, much of this episode’s breezy success is down to Wilson’s banter with the rest of the cast. From the jet ski chatter, to the cringeworthy fumbling as he tries to remember OB, and in particular the moment he writes “SKIN?” in the dust of the temporal loom control room (big Wanted vibes from this loom cobblers btw). There’s no scene too wild that Wilson’s easy demeanour can’t bring us back to earth, even as Natalie Holt’s incredible score seeks to weave its surreal aural tapestry.

It’s super clear in this season premiere that Marvel genuinely cares about Loki’s continuing success. Hiring beloved indie sci-fi filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson to oversee these episodes was a good choice after season one director Kate Herron departed the series. The camera stays with the characters and pulls you into their panic and frustration as the TVA begins to fall apart and Loki’s time slipping gets worse. The time slipping itself is a truly impressive visual effect – one of the best I’ve seen in the MCU to date. After some truly dodgy CGI coming out of Marvel Studios in recent times, it’s reassuring.

The premiere doesn’t just tie up loose ends from last season’s finale, although it does a fairly thorough job of it. Loki’s trip to a nightmarish future version of the TVA seemingly hints that his team’s endeavors to fix the temporal loom will ultimately fail. A cheery Sylvie is also there in the future, and Loki is almost overwhelmed with emotion by the encounter – until he’s helpfully pruned by an unseen individual. It’s all intriguing enough to make me want to come back next week and see what happens.

Of course, all this leads to an MCU first: a post-credits scene in the very first episode! Sylvie arrives fresh from killing He Who Remains in Broxton, Oklahoma via a branched timeline in 1982, and orders one of everything off the McDonald’s menu. She’s just like us! We all know those nuggets would have been tight back then, too. Real original recipe goodness.