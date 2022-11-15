Interview with the Vampire Season 2: What to Expect

Truth be told, there wasn’t an ideal stopping point in Rice’s novel for Interview with the Vampire to cut its first season short on, but it found as reasonably good a spot as one could have hoped for. Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) sort-of murder of their creator and caretaker Lestat (Sam Reid) occurs roughly halfway through the book and serves as a fitting send off for these seven episodes. Refreshingly, this iteration of Interview with the Vampire makes no attempt to hide the fact that Lestat wasn’t fully killed and will be making a comeback shortly. And now we can only assume that that comeback will arrive in the already-announced Interview with the Vampire season 2.

Just what else can we expect from this now hotly anticipated second season though? Anne Rice’s books provide a blueprint up to a point but the show has already made it clear that it’s able to be flexible when need be. In fact, the season 1 finale already introduced a major character, the vampire Armand, well ahead of schedule.

So let’s figure out some of the most salient questions about season 2 together right now.

When Will Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Premiere?

AMC is ahead of the game on this one, having renewed Interview with the Vampire for a second season before the first season even began. Does this mean that Interview season 2 will get to our screens faster than it would have otherwise? Probably, yeah!

We don’t have any hard evidence to go on at the moment nor has AMC yet announced the official production dates for a second season. But there’s no reason to believe they won’t be able to get it back on the airwaves for a release sometime next year. AMC typically moves quick anyway and Interview with the Vampire has both a renewal already in hand and only a reasonable episode count of eight to accommodate.

Look for Interview with the Vampire to arrive sometime in late 2023, ideally around Halloween once again.