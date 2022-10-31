Interview with the Vampire Isn’t Eric Bogosian’s First Interview with a Vampire

I didn’t expect it. When they came to me to say that I would be doing this, I thought I was just going to be like, “so tell me the story.” And then he would tell me the story. And at the end of each episode, I would go, “Hmm, and stay tuned for the next episode.” Instead, it turns out to be this big, complex mishegoss of things which only gets more and more complex as the season goes on.

Would you be as confrontive as Molloy if you were interviewing someone who just might bite back?

Well, what you see in this first episode is pretty much what you will see a lot of in the season. It’s a strained relationship. I am also in the period we’re in now. The actor playing Rashid, Assad Zaman, is just a wonderful, wonderful guy. The chemistry for all of us. I don’t know how they did this, but this is a show that’s chemically perfect, and things work really well between people.

One of the reasons I did the job was because I wanted to work with Jacob. Because as an actor I recognized, and excuse me for being an I-know-things-that-other-people-don’t-know kind of person, but watching Game of Thrones, I noticed this young man right away. Because what he was doing was so subtle and so challenging for an actor. People often get off on yelling and screaming and fighting. People get Oscars for that stuff. But that’s not the hard stuff. The hard stuff is the kind of stuff that Jacob does. Then he came to do this and his skills are crazy. They’re great. I had a great time working with him, and gazing into his vampire eyes.

I was struck by the comedy all of you bring. Tell me about that, because it’s so important in dramatic works.

Well, (showrunner) Rolin (Jones) has a great sense of humor, and he brings it. I guess he knew my work pretty well, so he knew how to capitalize on what I can do best, which is to be- I don’t even know what that is. I was doing a movie 35 years ago and I was completely perplexed as to how I would even break down the scene. And this actor, Scott Sowers, who has since passed away, said, “They just want you to do that Eric thing that you do.” Whatever the hell that is, it made sense to me then, and I’ve kind of had to live with that ever since. That is a lot of what’s going on in terms of the humor.