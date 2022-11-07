Interview with the Vampire Episode 6 Features the Best Lestat Moment Yet

Lestat brags about playing three simultaneous chess matches against masters, including a world-class champion at the game. The vampire never mentions how many he won at the event. For the most part, Claudia and Louis are in a unified power play, but when she and Lestat come at Louis for his non-human diet, everything is thrown in doubt. Claudia’s distrust, however, appears to be absolute. If the vampires can’t trust their maker to lift more than a finger for their concerns, why should they believe what he says about flying?

The cloud gift, as it is called, along with Lestat’s origin story, the loss of his first lover Nicolas, and all the other tidbits of truth disseminated, are all suspect, which adds to the emotional suspense. The more we know about Lestat, the less we understand, while the subterfuge is revelatory to the emerging character. Reid’s approach to keeping things thinly veiled is unique, extremely effective, and versatile. He never attacks unless provoked, but he provokes with every humble retreat. It is fun to watch Lestat play against himself, while he is simultaneously playing others. But when he loses, Reid lets everything he’s been bottling up erupt into masterful explosions.

This episode marks the series’ first mention of the word “brat” in regards to Lestat. He will ultimately become the “Brat Prince,” so hearing it is cause for minor celebration. It is uttered by Louis, who approaches Lestat with cautious abandon. Anderson indulges in minor explosions as Louis, but he excels in implosion. Louis is a slightly more active part, mainly because of the interactions with mortals, which makes his inward retreats that much more pronounced. All of a sudden, it seems, there’s nobody home. When Anderson checks out, he leaves a completely abandoned space behind.

We realize this before he even brings up the word dissociation, so when it comes up in conversation the emptiness gets very crowded because nothing is resolved. Claudia is all about resolution, and Bass is relentless. She doesn’t give Claudia a moment’s rest. She’s got places to go even Louis can’t pronounce, and is committed to acting on her own will. That makes it more excruciating when it is stripped from her.

The one time Lestat executes a frontal assault during the episode, his forward march is majestic. A particularly gruesome scene skips the carnage and goes right for the jugular, punching it like a ticket on a cross-country train. It is another defining moment for Reid’s Lestat, letting him use all his voices, in the least subtle mix of comedy and terror the series has offered so far. The sequence would be devastating if it wasn’t so funny, and hysterical if it weren’t so scary. It is a truly fun scene for horror fans.

The makeup effects are exquisitely rendered. The episode opens in the aftermath of the great fall the dark angel Louis took, and the wounds are very tender. The gore effects are uniformly effective, and action sequences with almost-invisible players also make a big bang, but the subtlety of the scarring, and the details of the gashes are works of tortured art.