Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Finale Successfully Rips the Canon

The cinema sequence is a brilliant mix of suspense and humor. During a newsreel, Lestat gets to play “Why are you slapping yourself” with an excruciatingly entitled mouth breather, and calls the rising German menace “Nasty little beasts with excellent tailoring.” All while Claudia instigates her plot, and Louis ponders the climate in Buenos Aires. The sensual and decadent party planning is further marked by how the people around the trio see exactly what is going on and react with the knowledge they should just be looking the other way. It is a concise and expansive character study, Claudia notes the similarities between the Nazis and the family dynamic. Metaphorically moving through unspoken hierarchies of race, class, and sexuality, it is a microcosm of vampire politics.

Tom Anderson (Chris Stack) has all the right answers, but that won’t save him. It only makes him more appetizing. The businessman who sold Azalea Hall to Louis is now on the “sacred” secret committee of Mardi Gras planning. He not only receives a bribe in the form of a cargo ship, he gets some of the episode’s best lines. This isn’t only because he knows how to work the acoustics in the vampire mansion’s dome-shaped parlor.

Called the “whispering room,” it was designed by Washington DC political architects to amplify all the sniping backbites in a crowded room, and provides ample sonic confusion during a pivotal scene. Tom doesn’t need a mic to bear his secrets. He deems Louis and Lestat’s invitation to pull a coup on the Mardi Gras celebrations “Good and sufficiently creepy,” throws libelous insults with a winning smile, and says what everyone else is thinking.

“Where do you meet the devil and what are the terms of the agreement?” It is the same thing the man who comes to the door offering cancer-tainted blood wants to know, only he couches it in offensive religious language. The whole neighborhood thinks Satan lives at 1132 Rue Royale. He believes it is angels. “Dolls, bibles, letters become torches and pitchforks,” Lestat notes, in a nod to motion picture horror scenarios. The party is a master stroke, lavishly distracting us from the novel, as much as Lestat is subtly guided into making it happen. Like so many setups for this kind of payoff, it is an imperfect mousetrap.

Lestat buys his way into being named the Raj of Mardi Gras, and sets a tone which mocks atonement. The festivities open with vampires’ most horrific go-to move. Lestat enters by biting the jugular of a fairly authentic looking infant, setting off a flurry of blood-colored ribbons spouting like blood, an old-style special effect which looks momentarily realistic. Louis’ emotional dilemma, “I wanted him dead, I wanted him all to myself,” also feels like full disclosure, and then the vampire duo proceeds to break the cardinal rule of keeping it too real. Louis says “the only crime unfit to print took place on that dance floor” when the two stepped up for the last dance before the feast.

Lestat’s double-edged wit pokes twice the fun in a very inventive pickup line. Upon being introduced to the MacPhail twins, Matthew (Matthew Dennis Lewis) and Mark (Russell Dennis Lewis), he asks if there is rosemary in their garden. One says under the porch. He doesn’t know he gave the perfect retort, so it works on two levels, and each stir Lestat’s appetite. The ball’s displacements of the novel maintain an inner integrity, but adjust to the changing room. The ultimate bait-and-switch of the empty vessel and the philosopher’s stone is a grand theatrical touch, with the same kind of gimmicky flair spiritual con artists employed.