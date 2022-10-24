Why Claudia Is Interview with the Vampire’s Most Feral Vamp

What do you learn from this that you won’t get in any acting classes?

Being on Interview with the Vampire is like an acting intensive. It’s great because I’m thrown into this environment with these incredible actors that are so giving and give me everything I need to be in a scene.

I remember one time I needed to look at a tennis ball to act, because of the eyelines, and Sam leaned as far as he could, close to the tennis ball, so I could react to his own performance rather than a tennis ball’s. I’ll remember that throughout my entire career because it’s one thing working with really nice people, but to work with people that are as hard-working as you are, that are as happy to be on set and play these characters as I am, is such a gift.

Do you work through wires or things like that? Are there any issues and are there any excitements?

It’s all exciting. I love stunts. I love getting to do these action sequences. Claudia is so feral. People see it in the trailer already. She is just ready to go! She is going to take that kill, and she is going to do it as viciously as possible.

This is interesting because, in the show, we see how she has similarities with Louis, of course, that’s something that’s so obvious in the book. But she has a lot of similarities to Lestat. As I was playing Claudia, acting and living the scenes opposite Jacob and Sam, I started to realize that she gets changed at such a young age. You are a product of your environment, and she’s surrounded by, not just Louis but Lestat, and the dramatic kills that he has, Claudia enjoys as well. Getting to do those scenes, getting to have the lenses, the nails, and really be Claudia in the grandest form, was really fun.