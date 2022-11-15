What Interview with the Vampire Has Planned for The Vampire Armand

Of course, the adult journalist has no recollection of many events of his youth, barely keeping up with events as they play out in real time in the unreal high-rise. In the post-mortem interviews of Interview with the Vampire, Eric Bogosian and Assad Zaman appeared together while speaking with Den of Geek. While the future remains uncertain for both players, if their recent past is any indication, it promises to be an exciting glide.

Den of Geek: In the first episode, Louis asked Daniel to let the stories seduce him, are you seduced?

Eric Bogosian: I am, absolutely. When you make work as an artist, you want to create a world, and you want to say “come to my world, enter my world.” And you can be more or less successful. You can be so unsuccessful that nobody wants to enter your world, they come in for five minutes, and they walk away again. This is a world that I am honored and excited to be part of because it’s total. And it’s so consistent.

One of the things is that (showrunner) Rolin (Jones) figured out how to merge his mind with Anne Rice, take her wonderful inspiration of all these worlds, these characters, these storylines, and refashioned it. He’s made a world that’s seductive, and I’m seduced for sure.

There are so many things to talk about. But let’s just say, for want of anything else, I did all my work with Jacob, and with Assad, of course, on the side sending me knives and daggers with his eyes in every scene we did. Jacob and Sam, their performances are just: You got me. The commitment, it’s very hard to commit like that as an actor, because the more you commit, the more vulnerable you are.

We spend so much time watching safe acting in film and TV that we get used to it, and we think, “Oh, that’s acting, that’s good acting.” We don’t get to see this authentic, deeply invested stuff. What happens is, they inspire us, those guys and what they’re up to. I don’t know if you agree with me on this, Assad, but then going and watching the performances that I wasn’t there for, it’s like “oh, man, I want to step up to this level of commitment.”