Interview With the Vampire: Does Lestat Deserve His Punishment?

I admit, I am biased. I don’t believe the vampire in Dracula warrants the lethal punishment Van Helsing metes out. The mighty ape’s death in King Kong mortified me. I root for the monsters, mobsters, creatures from black lagoons, the shark in Jaws. This is why Anne Rice’s world is so appealing: it’s appalling, these characters who kill indiscriminately, and play with human lives so indelicately. Lestat’s jealousy, concealments, and tyrannical rule are certainly criteria for a coup, but an execution? Count Dracula as a person impaled thousands, as a vampire who knows what deeds never found their way into Bram Stoker’s book? Lestat’s crimes pale in comparison, from the vantage point of the bloodsucking minority. Even in the novel, Interview with the Vampire, this writer did not think the punishment befitted the crimes. Most do, and many will applaud Lestat’s sentencing in family court.

“I hope he earned it, and I hope people feel that was earned,” Reid tells us during the post mortem interviews. “I really hope the audience feels that he should have died. I mean, God, what other choice do these people have, but to kill him?”

But this is the actor speaking, his character is the vampire with the most seniority in the house. He was the one who got played.

The player says Lestat is perceptive to group needs. “I think he knows that too,” Reid says. “Lestat, particularly at the end when he realizes it’s Louis with the knife and not Claudia, he feels like, ‘Okay, I’ve gone too far. And I need to die.’”

Bailey Bass, who plays Claudia, who instigated, planned and executed the plot, agrees whole-non-beating-heartedly. “Claudia is definitely, like: ‘Yes, he should have died.’” The eternally young immortal knows more than anyone how misfires can happen. While laying the Mardi Gras trap, Claudia sensed Antoinette’s film noir presence among the apothecaries and balconies, and similarly notes how other witnesses might render different verdicts.

“I’ve been watching every episode as it airs on AMC+ so I can live it with the fans,” Bailey says. “When I’m watching it as a fan, I see why people don’t want Lestat to die. But then I also played Claudia, and I know how her brain works. And of course, he deserved to die.”