7 Reasons Black Ops Is An Absolute Must-Watch

Dom is smart, quick-thinking but also ultimately immature and quite spoiled – she lives at home with her paediatrician Dad and a stepmother she hates, and at one point elaborately storms out, but not before filling her jacket with food from the fridge.

Kay, on the other hand, is a naive, soft-hearted, man-child who thrives on his Christian faith. When he and Dom end up selling drugs on the street as part of their undercover operation, he thanks his customers and tells them to have a nice day. “It’s good customer service – he’ll come back” he explains, until Dom points out “He’ll come back because he’s addicted to heroin.”

2. The Cast Is Filled With Familiar Faces

A good sign of Black Ops’ quality is the sheer number of recognisable names in the cast, from Doctor Who’s Jo Martin as Dom’s stepmother Julie to Harry Potter’s Zoë Wanamaker, who turns up in Dom and Kay’s investigation as the mysterious Celia, and Happy Valley’s Katherine Kelly as the even more mysterious Kirsty.

Dom and Kay’s fellow police colleagues also include impressive comedy stalwarts like Kerry Howard (Witless), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It), Marek Larwood (Murder in Successville) and Alan Partridge’s Felicity Montagu as the decidedly suspect Superintendent.

3. It’s One of The Rare Comedy Dramas That Gets The Balance Perfect

Too often, a billed “comedy drama” is either too light on jokes, or lacks the dramatic urgency needed to fully grip. Black Ops is chock-full of both, an exhilarating blend of high-stakes action and a constant stream of laugh-out-loud jokes to keep you hooked.

At times it’s seriously tense, as Dom and Kay find themselves being threatened by an increasingly menacing Tevin, getting chased through the streets of London, and being forced to do something unthinkable with a dead body. Remarkably, even in these nail-biting moments, Black Ops stays funny.