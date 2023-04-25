Guilt Series 3 Cast: Meet the Recast Yvonne and New Characters

Scottish thriller Guilt is back for the third and final chapter in the McCall Brothers trilogy. Neil Forsyth’s fiendishly plotted drama all began when Max and Jake – a ruthless lawyer who’d climbed his way out of his working class Leith upbringing to wealth and status, and his vinyl-loving record shop slacker sibling – were flung together when they tried to cover up an accidental hit-and-run. So began a complex and gripping story about money laundering, Edinburgh gangsters, betrayal, class, family and yes, guilt.

Series three finds Max and Jake forced back to Edinburgh where some old enemies await. They’re joined by PI-turned legal advisor Kenny Burns, his police detective girlfriend Yvonne, criminal kingpin Maggie Lynch, dangerously unpredictable ex-con Teddy and more familiar faces from the first two series. Also appearing are a range of new characters, as follows:

Isaura Barbé-Brown as Yvonne Nixon

Police officer Yvonne joined Guilt in series two as a recovering alcoholic who was being blackmailed by her corrupt colleague Stevie over an incident in her drinking past. Yvonne met and fell for Emun Elliott’s Kenny Burns at an AA meeting, and eventually turned Stevie in. The role was originally played by Rochelle Neil and presumably due to a filming clash (Neil is starring in six-part period drama Three Little Birds, Sir Lenny Henry’s autobiographically inspired story of three Jamaican women’s emigration to England, coming to ITV later this year), was recast. In series three, Yvonne is played by actor-writer Isaura Barbé-Brown, whose many screen roles include The Gold, The Undeclared War, Halo, Toast of Tinseltown and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. In series three, Yvonne has been promoted, is living with Kenny and planning to start a family.

Amelia Isaac Jones as Skye

Stage actor and screen newcomer, drama school graduate Amelia Isaac Jones plays Skye in series three. She’s a young woman from a working class background in Leith who struggles to fit in with her wealthier classmates studying law at Edinburgh University. When Skye finds a way into their social clique, it leads her into trouble and her path crosses that of Max and Jake. Read more about the character and actor here.