Gen V Cast: Meet the Young Supes of The Boys Spinoff

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Another Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vet in Gen V is Chance Perdomo, who played Sabrina’s warlock cousin Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix show! In this Boys spinoff, Perdomo is Andre, a popular metal bender and best friend of “Golden Boy” Luke Riordan (yes, that’s Arnie’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger). Andre has a lot to live up to at Godolkin, as his father is the famous superhero Polarity (Save the Last Dance star Sean Patrick Thomas). Even though he’s protected to a certain degree at college, it’s important that Andre maintain a level of good behavior – at least in public!

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Emma Meyer is as cute as a button and almost the same size! Marie’s roommate is a half-inch sized Supe with the deceptively-unthreatening name of Little Cricket. She is typically regular size but can shrink down given the right circumstances – and sometimes with distressing results. Emma is played by Lizze Broadway, who is best known for roles in the TV series Splitting Up Together and The Rookie, and her role in the feature film American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. Gen V has undoubtedly offered up her biggest role yet, but she’s so good in the show, we should be seeing a lot more of her in the future.

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Golden Boy’s girlfriend Cate Dunlap is a mind empath who can convince people to do pretty much anything, which is a very dangerous superpower, and one that makes her a top Supe at Godolkin University. Cate is definitely someone you wouldn’t want to cross. Canadian actress Maddie Phillips plays Cate. You may recognize her as Randeen from Ghost Wars, Devon D’Marco from Project Mc2, or Sterling Wesley from the Netflix teen comedy-drama series Teenage Bounty Hunters, which was unfortunately canceled after just one season on the streaming service.

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Gender-shifter Jordan Li is another very powerful Supe at Godolkin. They’re also the trusted assistant of renowned professor Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff, who can be the reason Supes sink or swim at the college. As Jordan switches between male and female throughout the series, the character is played by two different actors – Derek Luh and London Thor. Luh has had a few acting roles in the past, but is mainly known for his music. He has been the artist behind four solo albums to date, and has toured with Machine Gun Kelly. Korean American EDM writer and actress London Thor, meanwhile, has had parts in Never Have I Ever, Shameless, and Netflix’s You.

Asa Germann as Sam

Baby-faced Supe Sam has super strength, invulnerability, and a big ol’ bag of issues to overcome. He’s played by Asa Germann in his first proper Hollywood role. Previously, the most we’ve seen of Germann is as “Blonde Jogger” in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix!

Other Familiar Faces

Arguably the most famous actor in Gen V is Clancy Brown as Professor Brink. Brown has so many IMDb credits to his name we’re not sure where to begin, but his notable roles include The Kurgan in Highlander, Capt. Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, Sgt. Zim in Starship Troopers, Brother Justin Crowe on Carnivàle, and Waylon Jeffcoat on Billions. Recently, he played Kurt Caldwell on Dexter: New Blood. He’s also the voice of Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants – you won’t be able to unhear it!