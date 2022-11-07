Monster: The Serial Killers Netflix Dahmer Series Could Cover Next

A preoccupation with mass murderers and the people they kill is nothing new for pop culture. Audiences have always been enraptured by violent true crime stories. Still, with the launch of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix this year, it feels like a new era of unrepentant bloody rubbernecking began.

Dahmer (we’ll drop the rest of the tortuous title for now) was a mind-blowing true crime hit for Netflix. The 10-episode series that chronicled the saga of the Milwaukee Cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer broke all sorts of record for Netflix en route to becoming its second most popular season of English language television yet (per Netflix itself). The streamer also boasts that the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-created, Evan Peters-starring series is on track to reach 1 billion hours of viewings in the coming weeks. So yeah…it was a big deal.

The success of Dahmer raises all sorts of uncomfortable questions about streaming audiences and the kind of arguably exploitative content we’re willing to tolerate in the name of entertainment. The headlines that emerged about Murphy’s, let’s say, sloppy process of reaching out to Dahmer’s victims contributes some discomfort as well. For all the negative press that Dahmer occasionally generated, however, numbers are numbers. There was no way that Netflix could turn up the opportunity for more. And more will soon arrive.

Netflix announced today that it was renewing both of its two recent Ryan Murphy-helmed true crime hits, Dahmer and The Watcher, for fresh seasons. The Watcher has been confirmed for only season 2 as of now. Dahmer, under the banner of Monster*, will continue on as an anthology series and receive at least two more seasons.