Highlander Director Recalls the Time Sean Connery Was Almost Beheaded for Real

Benjamin Franklin once famously claimed “in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.” That might have been true in 1789 but, in 2022, it should probably be amended to include “remakes and reboots.” Remakes, reboots or whatever your preferred term may be, are increasingly commonplace in the world of moviemaking. It’s more common than most realize too. All that obscures that fact is that many have simply proven so bad that, without a VHS/DVD bargain bin to go to, they’ve been consigned to nothing more than distant memory. Who remembers the remakes of Jacob’s Ladder or Point Break, for example?

So when news first broke that Highlander was set to become the latest beloved cult classic to get rebooted for a modern audience, there was understandable apprehension. After all, there was an undeniably unique alchemy to the success of the original film. Something that’s never quite been captured on film again and something which has ensured thatt, 35 years on, it remains beloved by fans the world over.

Russell Mulcahy was a key component of that 1986 success. Though the Australian director would go on to helm several major Hollywood movies, Highlander was his first crack at the big time, coming two years after his wildly entertaining horror flick, Razorback, which centered on a giant boar hunting and killing people in the Australian Outback.

Razorback may have been out there, but Highlander’s central concept was similarly inventive: a film about a group of sword-wielding immortals locked in a centuries-long battle with one another for “The Prize.” Death, for an immortal in Highlander, could only come through being beheaded and, oh boy, did the heads roll.