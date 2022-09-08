The Boys: What is Every Supe’s Power?

Maggie Shaw a.k.a Queen Maeve

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is one of the original members of The Seven, and the only woman on the team until Starlight joins in season 1. While unable to fly, Maeve’s enhanced agility allows her to run up the side of buildings at above average speed. She has super strength that rivals Homelander’s and is a highly skilled fighter, although she does have limits – she broke her right arm stopping a bus from falling off a bridge in her early days as a supe. Her skin is durable – she can withstand being carried by Homelander at high speeds and altitudes and punches from other supes with enhanced strength. She even survives a blast from Soldier Boy’s explosive powers and a fall from Vought tower at the end of season 3, although not without injury. Queen Maeve also has heightened senses, she could sense invisible supe Translucent’s presence in a Vought tower bathroom even though he was invisible and unmoving.

Homelander

The leader of The Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr) has almost all of the powers of Superman, but none of his compassion or heart. Homelander can fly and run with superspeed. He has enhanced senses – he has x-ray vision that he can control the distance and depth of (unless the object is coated in zinc), he can smell increases in adrenaline and pheromones in others, he can shoot laser beams from his eyes at varying levels of intensity, and he has super hearing that allows him to hear things imperceptible to the the average person. Homelander is virtually indestructible, with no weapon so far being able to take him down. Soldier Boy and Queen Maeve are the only supes who have been able to go head-to-head against him for any extended period of time.

Black Noir

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is an original member of The Seven and the superhero group Payback, and serves Vought as an assassin. Noir has enhanced agility, stealth, and strength. He can move without making a sound, he can rip a person’s jaw apart or slice them with his sword before they even realize he’s there. He seems to have an incredibly high pain tolerance – Black Noir can withstand explosive blasts with only a few burns and can jump from the roof of certain buildings unscathed. However, he did withstand brain damage during Payback’s military operation/plan to make Soldier Boy disappear in Nicaragua that he hasn’t totally healed from. He is also easily killed by Homelander.

Kevin Moscowitz a.k.a. The Deep

The Deep (Chace Crawford) can breathe underwater thanks to gills on his abdomen. He can also swim at great speeds and can communicate telepathically with aquatic wildlife. The Deep was kicked out of The Seven in season 1 after assaulting Starlight, but then, after a stint in the cult-like Church of The Collective, rejoins the superhero group in season 3.

Reggie Franklin a.k.a A-Train

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has superspeed and enhanced strength. Until he abuses Compound V to enhance his abilities and has a heart attack in season 1, he is The Seven’s resident speedster. But A-Train is more than Vought’s fastest man alive. He has an incredibly fast metabolism that requires him to eat more than the average person in order to sustain his body and abilities. This enhanced metabolism helps him heal rapidly, especially when he is on extra doses of Compound V – in season 1 his leg fracture heals within a few days and is able to heal from his heart attack. However, his abuse of Compound V leaves him slower than he once was, and eventually he becomes unable to run without jeopardizing his heart health. A-Train also has increased perception, meaning that his brain can process information as quickly as he moves, allowing him to dodge projectiles before they hit him.

Stormfront

Before replacing Translucent in The Seven at the beginning of season 2, Stormfront was known as the supe Liberty, who was active in the 1970s. She is also the widowed Nazi wife of Vought founder Frederick Vought and the recipient of his first successful Compound V injection. Stormfront ages incredibly slowly, still appearing as a thirty-something year-old woman even though she is over a hundred years old. She can fly, shoot lightning from her hands with varying intensity, and according to her profile on The Boys’ Prime Video home page, “fling anything lighter than a 747 out of her path.” Stormfront can withstand tremendous physical damage – such as flying through buildings and being punched by other supes with enhanced strength – and has the ability to heal, although this ability does have its limits. After Becca and Homelander’s son, Ryan, loses control of his heat vision at the end of season 2, Stormfront is left with severe burns and is unable to regenerate her lost limbs.