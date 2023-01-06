10 Badass Film and TV Witches You Don’t Want to Cross

Bonnie goes from newbie spellcaster to badass witch within one season, and after the death of her grandmother is mostly self-taught. From locator spells to magical barriers to banishing an entire hell dimension from existence, Bonnie is a knowledgeable and powerful witch who almost always finds a way to save the day. Without her, Mystic Falls would have been destroyed and/or overrun by supernatural forces several times over.

Sabrina Spellman – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale

Even though Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is half-mortal – a weakness in the eyes of her coven – she is also the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar (Luke Cook) a.k.a the devil himself. This gives her access to powers that her peers at the Academy of Unseen Arts could only dream of. Even before she became the Herald of Hell and the most powerful witch in Greendale, Sabrina was able to summon hellfire to save her town, a feat only achieved by three other witches before her.

Sabrina’s abilities aren’t the only thing that makes her a powerful witch though. Her relationships with the mortals of Greendale and her dedication to ridding her coven of its archaic, patriarchal traditions prove that she has a strong moral compass that isn’t easily swayed. She cares deeply about her family and friends, but her compassion and morality isn’t a weakness despite what others in her coven think. It means that she’ll defend those she loves with everything she has.

Tally Craven, Abigail Bellweather, Raelle Collar – Motherland: Fort Salem

Motherland: Fort Salem takes place in a world where the Salem witches escaped persecution by signing a treaty with the American government and helping them win the Revolutionary War. In this treaty, witches were able to form their own branch of the U.S. military where they train young witches how to fight against threats to the U.S. and threats to their own kind.

Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams) were all conscripted to the same unit at Fort Salem. This entry features all three witches rather than choosing one because they all make each other stronger. They are all powerful on their own, but these witches train and deploy in units for a reason. While all witches are able to perform most acts of magic just fine on their own, there are some who possess a greater natural talent in certain skills than others. Raelle is an exceptional healer, which means that she is able to form magical links with people. This helps her read minds and form a psychic connection with the coven’s ancient source of power. Tally can see beyond our physical realm, giving her the ability to detect magic residue left behind by other witches as well as look into the future. Thanks to her heritage and resilience, Abigail has learned weather manipulation magic that puts most in her class to shame. She can conjure a strong enough wind to peel off her enemy’s face, razor-sharp hail, and tornados at will. When they work together and combine their skills, these three witches are a force to be reckoned with.

Melisandre – Game of Thrones

The night is dark and full of terrors, and one of those terrors is definitely Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) from Game of Thrones. Melisandre is a priestess for R’hllor, the Lord of Light and considers herself to be a vessel for his will. She uses her abilities in his name, maintaining that nothing she does is for personal gain, but if anyone tries to come between her and her mission, she will burn them alive as a tribute to the Lord of Light.