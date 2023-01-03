Gangs of London season 2: Koba’s Harrowing Back Story

How was Koba described?

My agents didn’t say much. They just said he’s a lead for season two. And the description said it all, the description was just so beautifully written. And you could tell that they really wanted to create such a memorable villain amongst villains. And that they felt that what was missing from season one was that there wasn’t like a common enemy or like a real common antagonist. The description had a lot of backstory, there was another document they sent me that was just about Kobas backstory.

He grew up in war torn Georgia, and survived the war with his family, but at the age of 11 his whole family was slaughtered in front of him. And their faces were removed. So it was like their faces were skinned. And that’s the whole idea behind his men wearing these masks. It’s symbolic of that. There was one sentence in there that really stuck with me. And it was that, at his core, he believes that you’re either predator or prey, and he’s always one step ahead of his adversaries. And that to me created this image of this just very primal survivor. And this state of nature, survival of the fittest.

Within that description that said he’s this charismatic, you know, a foodie, and he has such a flair to him, that you can’t help but gravitate towards him because he’s a leader in that way. I was just like, wow, like what a fun complex character to play. You don’t really get that many opportunities to play something like this. And then in the heightened world of gangs, which is like the real nice balance between gritty reality and letting your imagination go wild.

How do you create this character that’s such an unpredictable live wire that he can bring the city to its knees?

You know, it’s funny, because my wife in some interviews, she’s overheard me saying there’s a piece of this character in me somehow, and she gets terrified, and she’s, like, stop saying that to people! But I think in every role I played, there is a part of that role somewhere hidden in you. And it’s just a matter of bringing it out. Throughout my career, I’ve kind of complained by being typecast by just playing the stereotypical Arab character and I’m not complaining at all because I’ve actually really had some incredible material that I’ve played in, you know, these Middle East roles and, and just incredible projects from theater, TV and film.