Gangs of London Season 2: The Rival Gangs Explained

The death of Finn at the start of season one kickstarted a chain of events that not only opened up a free-for-all among the city’s rival gangs, but also saw a huge rift opening up between the remaining Wallaces and the Dumanis. Considered too reckless to take over his father’s throne, Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) became a target for the all-powerful Investors, who installed Ed’s son Alex (Paapa Essiedu) as the head of Finn’s company. Going rogue, Sean vowed to tear down the old system and build his own empire, before being gunned down by undercover cop turned Investor stooge, Elliot (Sope Dirisu).

Sean’s apparent death saw the Wallaces retreating far away from the city, with Sean’s older brother Billy (Brian Vernel) plotting revenge for his murder and his mother Marian (Michelle Fairley) taking over as head of the family, building an arms-dealing business and her own gang of loyal Irish henchmen. The revelation of Sean’s survival sees the family reuniting under his leadership, on a mission to take down the Investors – and take back London.

The Pakistani mafia

Powerful Pakistani mob boss Asif (Asif Raza Mir) is London’s number-one supplier of heroin, favoured by the Investors and, thanks to Ed, even allowed to carry on trading when the Wallaces initially put out a moratorium on drug trafficking in the wake of Finn’s death. In fact, he commands so much influence in the city that the mayoral campaign of his son Nasir (Parth Thakerar) is a guaranteed success.

Asif is brought into the gang fray, however, when a huge shipment of his heroin – smuggled via livestock – is hijacked by Kurdish gangster Lale. His ruthless retaliatory strike, not to mention his brutal interrogation of his own workers under the threat of a cattle prod to the brain, shows that he rules his empire with an iron fist. In Gangs of London, though, everything has a price, even for those as powerful as Asif – his bitter rivalry with the Kurds culminates in the murder of his son.

Now even more dangerous, season two sees Asif in cahoots with the Investors as London’s only approved heroin dealer, working with them to quash any gang rebellion.

The Kurdish Freedom Fighters

Headed up by Lale (Narges Rashidi), this gang of Kurds supply drugs to London’s streets in order to send the profits back home to Turkish Kurdistan, funding supplies and weapons for their fellow freedom fighters on the front line. That’s why Lale is so furious when Sean puts London’s criminal network into lockdown – to her, it’s not about power, but a higher calling. Even her hit on Asif’s supply is personal – flashbacks reveal that he sold her gang out to the Turks, resulting in the grisly killing of her husband.