Gangs of London Season 1 Recap: The Story So Far

Finn’s death leaves a huge void – in his family, his business (property development with a side of money laundering) and London’s criminal underworld. The burden of power falls on Sean, whose thirst for vengeance and need to prove himself results in some questionable decision-making – much to the concern of Finn’s business partner and best friend, Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati), and his son, Alex (Paapa Essiedu), who runs the books and woos the investors.

Backed by his mother, Marian (Michelle Fairley), Sean embarks on an increasingly rash and heavy-handed crusade to find his father’s killer. After a violent retaliatory strike against the young perp’s Traveller site brings too much attention, Ed is even more convinced – as was Finn – that the impulsive Sean shouldn’t be running the show. And it seems he’s not the only one, with the Wallace empire’s shadowy investors making a number of attempts on the young gangster’s life as they seek to install Alex, a dependable and level-headed numbers man, as the face of the company instead.

With the revelation that it was the investors who commissioned the hit on Finn – as a response to him threatening to quit the business – and Ed and Alex’s decision to go along with their master plan, Sean dramatically severs ties with the Dumanis. Going off the grid, Sean decides to make a statement to the investors by toppling a recently-built luxury Wallace tower with a bomb. But before he can enact his plot to bring the whole system down, he’s shot through the face (a rather apt callback) by…

Elliot: an undercover cop in too deep

Former squaddie turned undercover cop Elliot (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) manages to worm his way into Sean’s inner circle by helping to track down and rescue Finn’s injured driver – gaining vital information on the kingpin’s killer in the process. Having proven his loyalty and his kickass credentials in a series of bruising smackdowns, he’s welcomed into the fold as Sean’s de facto bodyguard and right-hand man – even taking a bullet for the young gangster. However, the astute and experienced Ed remains rightly suspicious of him.

Elliot’s newfound position allows him to pass a steady stream of intel on the Wallaces and Dumanis to his police handler, Vic (Jing Lusi). But his closeness to Sean and his burgeoning relationship with Ed’s daughter Shannon (Pippa Bennett-Warner) causes a headache for Vic’s superiors, who fear he’s getting in too deep. The final straw comes when he fails to save a fellow “UC” from a grisly death at the hands of the Wallace gang, and the order is given to “bring him in”.

Sean finally uncovers Elliot’s secret and invites him to his hideout for a final showdown. Elliot plans to arrest him but is intercepted by the investors, who make him an offer he can’t refuse: take out Sean and protect Alex, in exchange for Shannon’s safety and his own freedom. He accepts, shooting Sean and ensuring Alex “remains in play” by helping him escape a police raid unscathed. Unbeknownst to Elliot, though, Shannon has killed Vic after finding out his true identity – which should make for an interesting lovers’ reunion, to say the least.