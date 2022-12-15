Gangs of London Comic Book Tells the Story of Elliot’s Year. Read it Exclusively Here.

Gangs of London is an explosive crime drama that blew up the streets of the capital when season one landed in 2020. Now the whole of season two is with us, available to stream in full on Sky Atlantic, Now and AMC+, and no expense is spared on the violence and the visuals as well as the emotional impact.

Not only that but a season three has been greenlit too. The worst thing about it? You’re going to have to wait until next year at the earliest to get your teeth into more Gangs.

Great news, then, that season two lead director Corin Hardy along with writer Rowan Athale and illustrator Ferenc Nothof have created a graphic novel which fill in some of the gaps between seasons one and two.

A Gangs of London Story: Ghosts takes place in the time after Elliot has become a hitman for hire for the investors before we find him in Istanbul at the start of season two. If you remember, he made a deal with the investors to take out Sean Wallace and keep Alex Dumani in play in exchange for his own freedom and that of Shannon Dumani and her son Danny. But with his dad held in secret by the investors, and Elliot wanted by the police he betrayed, he’s left with little choice (here’s a full recap of season one).