Gangs of London Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Brutal British crime drama Gangs of London is back for a second series on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with a release date of 20th October in the UK and 17th November in the US, and it’s looking as dark and gritty as ever.

When the explosive first series launched in April 2020, this story of the turbulent power struggles of London’s criminal underworld – centring on the Wallace family and various other international gangs – was an instant hit, at the time becoming Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama launch behind Chernobyl. As dramas go it’s a thrilling powerhouse of a series, full of epic fight scenes and twisty narrative, and certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted gore-wise.

Now it’s back for a second series, fans will certainly be looking forward to seeing their unanswered questions resolved, as well as being introduced to new players in this savage power game. Here’s who we’ll be meeting, and where you’ve seen them before:

Waleed Zuaiter as Koba