Gangs of London Season 2: Luan’s Shocking Scene That Was Harrowing in Real Life

“This is all Corin’s idea basically. In the beginning when he showed me those amazing videos of his I thought he was going to kill me,” laughs Shuka of lead director Corin Hardy’s detailed plans for this extended fight scene. “After that fight I said ‘I can’t do it any more, my character is going to finish [die]’ but after that he sent me a text that said ‘how good are you with water? How many minutes can you hold your breath?’ So I thought, woah, they’re going to drown me this time. But it wasn’t that…”

If the fighting and the not-quite-drowning (which was done for real) was already intense enough, it is in episode four where Luan, and Shuka himself, are really put through the ringer.

Koba has taken Luan’s wife (played by Eri Shuka, Orli’s wife in real life) and has buried her alive and Luan does not know where. He must give up Marian, and acquiesce to Koba completely to have any chance of saving her. A glimmer of hope comes from Ed Dumani (Lucien Msamati) who takes Luan to the grave, but it’s a trap, the Georgians are there, triggering an almighty mud bath of a fight.

“The main idea was still Corin, but it was Marcela (Said) shooting this, so all credit to Marcela, and the whole amazing stunt team who created that scene,” says Shuka.

“The idea was to create a mud scene in the dark, a fighting scene,” he explains. “It was difficult in the sense it was real rain. They started with two bar rain and they finished with five bar rain into my back.* We shot in Tottenham Marshes, I remember that, it was real mud going inside my body all the time. It was cold. We shot in November.”

The fight scene is just half of Luan’s ordeal shot in this location. The scrap was shot first and then later that night they began filming the grave scene, where Luan, able to escape Koba after a massive coordinated raid led by Sean Wallace and supported by an alliance of the gangs, has finally returned to where his wife Mirlinda is buried. A devastated and broken Luan digs in the mud to try to reach her.