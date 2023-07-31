Jeopardy!’s Biggest Tournament is in … Well, Jeopardy

When the actors in the SAG-AFTRA guild joined their writing counterparts in the WGA in going on strike, nearly all production in Hollywood came to a grinding halt. That result certainly made sense as most of the entertainment we consume employs the services of actors and writers.

But what about game shows? Surely, those won’t be affected by AMPTP’s refusal to negotiate with writers and actors in good faith! Well, as Jeopardy!‘s producers already know and as fans will soon find out, the trivia show’s clue writers are in the WGA too … and they would also like to be properly compensated for their work, believe it or not.

Ever since it first premiered in the 1960s, venerable quiz show Jeopardy! has featured questions (or “answers” as they’re know in the show’s goofy parlance) written by a staff of dedicated researchers and writers. While the show has made household names out of longtime beloved host Alex Trebek and superchamp-turned-host Ken Jennings, both would be among the first to point to the writers as the engines of the show’s success.

When the show’s 40th season premieres on Sept. 11, however, it will be doing so without the services of its writers. Since filming will begin soon with the strike still in place, producers plan to reuse questions from the show’s 39 seasons. This raises ethical questions about the recycling of writers’ work without compensation (not to mention the cheating potentialities) it does at least mean that Jeopardy! will be able to maintain its release schedule for now.