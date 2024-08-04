How House of the Dragon Will Impact Other Game of Thrones Spinoffs

There have been several Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works since the original series ended. Some have barely gotten off the ground or been scrapped entirely, but others, like House of the Dragon have continued to build on the visual world inspired by George R.R. Martin’s work. With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms the only other spinoff currently in production, and the first occurrence of multiple Game of Thrones series being in production at the same time, there’s some question as to how much the shows will connect with each other beyond their shared Westerosi history.

Will there be any crossovers? How much will one series’ depiction of an event influence how another perceives it? Are these shows in conversation with each other, or separate entities entirely?

According to House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, there aren’t any plans for a direct crossover between the two series. Partially because A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms happens “many years” in the future, but also because they want the freedom to “adapt [House of the Dragon] as we adapt it and make the inventions that we need to make.”

At the same time though, Condal told Den of Geek during a press roundtable that they don’t want to cause “large ripple effects” either that might prevent someone from “telling the Blackfyre Rebellion story, or whatever they want to do in the future, or, you know, eventually telling the story of Robert’s Rebellion if that’s a place where HBO wants to go to dramatically.”



Condal says that he’s in “regular communication” with Ira Parker, the creator of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and that even though there’s no “direct crossover” between the series, that there is a “sort of generational inter-linkage” between House of the Dragon and this series.