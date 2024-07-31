House of the Dragon Is a Cruel Reminder We Still Don’t Have a Great Game of Thrones Game

It really is the era of high fantasy. Publishers are seeing an increase in sales, the genre is back on the agenda on the big screen and television is being dominated by adaptations and new interpretations of the genre. Driving that initial wave of interest was Game of Thrones, the highly-regarded show inspired by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga and based on the Fire & Blood fictional history book. Following in the footsteps of juggernauts like The Lord of the Rings before it, the Westeros saga became a massive franchise that eventually led to further novels and new spinoffs in development. Among them was House of the Dragon which recaptured the audience’s interest in the brand after Game of Thrones finished with a dissatisfactory finale.

The assumption was, that just as Middle-earth was brought to life in a wide array of gorgeously-designed video games, so too would the Seven Kingdoms be realized in a digital format. Alas, the return to Westeros in House of the Dragon has only reminded viewers that this player-centric revolution is still yet to take place. Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and George R.R. Martin’s published works are perfect stories to tell in this action-focused medium, but HBO has yet to pull the trigger on the franchise’s full potential.

Game Of Thrones Has A Short History Of Video Game Releases

There have been some attempts at A Song of Ice Fire (primarily, Game of Thrones) games over the years. As of this writing, 13 different games inspired by the intellectual property have been developed. Of that number, 10 were optimized for mobile play, even if they were available on other platforms. Online strategy games like Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming (2019), idle titles like Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows (2020), and building experiences like Game of Thrones Conquest (2017) indicate that the franchise has great range and versatility, but none of these outings made full use of what George R.R. Martin and HBO have built. Two of the games not mentioned – the misjudged strategy title A Game of Thrones: Genesis (2011) and the poorly executed action-RPG Game of Thrones (2012) – also failed to live up to expectations.

The only standout in this run has to be Telltale’s take on the series, which played to the strengths of the episodic graphic novel developer. Having worked with big brands like Batman, The Walking Dead, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Game of Thrones: A Telltale Adventure (2014) does not look out of place among that prestigious run. It got the storytelling right and understood what the audience loved about the property. Unfortunately, the planned season 2 was canceled after the studio experienced significant financial trouble. Ultimately, the Telltale title came close demonstrating what a true Game of Thrones video game can bring to the table, highlighting why the franchise is so ready for something bigger.