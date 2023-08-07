Liam Cunningham Has a Message for the Game of Thrones Spinoff Snow: ‘Better Call Davos’

“I did send [Kit] a text saying, ‘Better Call Davos,’” Cunningham says with a laugh and a knowing wink to Better Call Saul when asked if he’d be interested in appearing in Snow. “I haven’t heard anything back.” By Cunningham’s telling, he really doesn’t know much about the series other than what he’s read in the trades. “You probably know more than I do.” But in regard to all the spinoffs, he does eventually add with a chuckle, “I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”

Cunningham’s answer is intriguing since it follows on what’s been a diverse set of reactions from actors who played surviving (and in some cases not-surviving) characters on Game of Thrones. For instance, Maisie Williams did not comment on whether she thinks Arya Stark would return to Westeros in Snow, but did tell People, “We had such a rich show, and there’s so much story to tell.” Meanwhile the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, seemed ready to put Game of Thrones behind her when she told Extra, she doesn’t expect Daenerys Targaryen to be resurrected. She also said, “Kit, I love you! I’m going to watch that one because of you, or I am gonna tell you I did.”

Actual details on the series remain relatively scarce since it was officially confirmed by THR in June 2022, but what’s known is the series is apparently in active development and will feature Harington as star, executive producer, and at least a co-creator. Also in June of last year, author George R.R. Martin revealed on his blog that the show has his blessing and he helped give some guidance to Harington when the actor (and other unrevealed writers/producers) approached him about it.

Yet whatever becomes of Snow, it seems the legacy of Game of Thrones is already secure. This became only more apparent last year when, despite many fans claiming they were done with Westeros after a contentious series finale, House of the Dragon turned into one of the biggest TV events of 2022.

While speaking with Cunningham, we noted how the show’s legacy has seemed to survive an initial round of social media backlash when Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

Says Cunningham, “I think Game of Thrones is one of those things that after each decade, people are going to discover as if the previous decade had forgotten it. I think it’s going to be rediscovered. I think it’s a bit like Dracula. Dracula gets rediscovered and reinterpreted every few years. The original Game of Thrones was a phenomenon. Nobody could have predicted that it would turn into some kind of cultural phenomenon, and they’re very, very difficult to design. You build it, and they come or they don’t come. In that case, they came in droves.”