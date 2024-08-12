The Jon Snow Spinoff Had the Right Idea for a Game of Thrones Sequel

“I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” Harrington told GQ. “And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.”

While Harrington didn’t have another season of Game of Thrones in him, it turns out that he did have the energy for a Jon Snow spinoff. That’s because he honed in on a kernel of an idea that made sense for the character.

“What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.”

The actor goes on to say that, after a couple years spent in development, he and the production team weren’t able to elaborate on that idea in a way that excited them. Unlike the real Jon Snow, the Jon Snow spinoff is now dead and is likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future. Still, it must be said that the initial concept Harrington and company stumbled upon – that of a soldier after the war – was undoubtedly a compelling one.

There are very few times throughout George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones canon when the continent of Westeros isn’t at war. In fact, it’s the Seven Kingdoms’ bloodlust (and the existence of magic and inconsistent seasons) that has likely kept Westeros’ culture stagnated and stuck in a perpetual Medieval setting. If the maesters and historians of A Song and Ice and Fire are to be believed, Westeros has about 12,000 years of recorded history. In that time, the only notable technological progression was the transition from iron and bronze to steel.

By taking place in a period of peace under the watchful third eye of King Brandon I (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the Jon Snow spinoff could have focused on how to build a society rather than how to tear one apart. Combine that with the fact that Jon Snow clearly has some trauma to work through, and you’ve got the formula for a fascinating story, if not an action-packed one.