The Future of Game of Thrones is Animated

For those in need of a refresher, HBO initially announced many Game of Thrones spinoffs and has since added more to the pile. While House of the Dragon was the first to make it to the air, there are still some others on the docket. Of those previously announced, one seems pretty close to getting picked up: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which will be based on the first installment of Martin’s “Dunk & Egg” prequel novellas. Other titles announced (or teased by Martin in other blog posts) include: 10,000 Ships (about Rhoynish Queen Nymeria), 9 Voyages (about Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. the Sea Snake), a Jon Snow spinoff, something about the common folk in Flea Bottom, and an untitled animated project (potentially about Yi Ti, the Golden Empire in Essos).

Interestingly, none of these were originally pitched as animated projects, aside from the aforementioned untitled one. But according to Martin, at least four animated projects were in development at one point before being narrowed down to two. And actually, go ahead and make that three because later on in the blog post Martin clarifies that the Sea Snake series has now been switched to animation as well. Martin says:

Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on. There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway.

If HBO came to the realization that budgetary restraints would require a move to animation for the Sea Snake series, then wouldn’t they come to a similar situation for most of the other prequels in development? We would wager that they have. Aside from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the Jon Snow series that Kit Harrington surely wants to return for, it seems entirely possible that every other Thrones prequel to see the light of day will do so in animated fashion.