Waiting for Dune 3? 21 Years Ago, James McAvoy Made a Perfect TV Version

In fact, in the year 2000, the miniseries version of Dune, written and directed by John Harrison, was the most successful Sci-Fi Channel original at that point. It starred Alec Newman as Paul Atreides, Julie Cox as Irulan, Saskia Reeves as Lady Jessica, Barbora Kodetová as Chani, William Hurt as Duke Leto, and Ian McNeice (Doctor Who’s future Churchill!) as Baron Harkonnen. To date, it remains, without a doubt the most faithful adaption of the first Dune novel, which includes two pivotal plot points both David Lynch and Denis Villeneuve left out of their films: the banquet scene toward the start of the book, and the death of Chani and Paul’s first child, Leto II the Elder. (In the other Dune adaptations, this baby doesn’t even exist!)

After the 2000 Dune was a hit for Sci-Fi, the 2003 sequel, Children of Dune, brought back most of the same creative team, including a screenplay from John Harrison, who, due to scheduling conflicts, was unable to direct, meaning Greg Yaitanes stepped in. Saskia Reeves was unable to reprise her role as Lady Jessica, which is why Alice Krige took over the role. In the context of Krige’s sci-fi cred at the time, this was just two years after she returned as the Borg Queen for the Star Trek: Voyager finale, “Endgame,” in 2001, and 10 years before she appeared in Thor: The Dark World as Eir. While Reeves was a great Jessica, people who love both Trek and Dune will probably agree that Alice Krige really made the role her own in Children of Dune, which, arguably, because it adapts two books, focuses on Jessica even more than the first novel.

Children of Dune also cast a pre-fame James McAvoy as Leto II, alongside Jessica Brooks as his twin sister, Ghanima Atreides. This miniseries also marked the first time an adult played an older version of Alia, in which Daniela Amavia took over the role from Laura Burton, who played the child Alia in the 2000 Dune. Today, Anya Taylor-Joy’s extremely brief cameo as Alia in Dune: Part Two, marks the first cinematic adult version of the character, but Amavia certainly did more with Alia than anyone else has been able to do, ever.

Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon serves as the big bad for the entire series, playing Princess Wensicia, one of Irulan’s sisters, who is eager to reclaim the throne for her family. In a slight change from the books, the Children of Dune miniseries insinuates Wensicia into the events of Dune Messiah, even though she doesn’t show up until the third book. That said, this change is minor compared to some of the liberties that the other major versions of Dune have taken with the story.

Why Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune Is a Different Kind of Dune Adaptation

If you’re looking to scratch that Dune 3 itch, the 2003 Children of Dune miniseries is a must-watch for several reasons. Again, because the first part adapts the entity of Messiah in roughly 90 minutes, basically anything you’re still curious about from the ending of the new film is resolved in the first episode. Alec Newman’s portrayal of Paul in this Dune Messiah is also even better than his take from the 2000 Dune, mostly because he gets to play Paul as more of an adult, and as a troubled dictator. Of all the on-screen Pauls, Newman has taken Paul’s story much further than anyone else, all the way through Paul’s transformation into “the Preacher” in Children of Dune. From Newman’s point-of-view, he felt that his performance got deeper and better in this miniseries, saying in 2022: “…I really felt the benefit of having played him further and further into the story that we get.”

This is evident on screen too, since Dune Messiah is a much darker story than the first Dune. Newman may not have the boyish charm of Timothée Chalamet, but in this Dune sequel, that’s not really the point. In 2004, just one year later, Newman played the genetically engineered Malik, a precursor to Khan, on Star Trek: Enterprise. But, it’s in Children of Dune where you can see Newman playing with some of that sci-fi villain energy. His take on Paul Atreides is nuanced, frightening, and most of all, unique.