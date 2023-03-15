Doctor Who’s Unforgettable Musical Moments

The music of Doctor Who has brought chills, caused tears and inspired original works – not to mention raised a few eyebrows over the years. From the on-screen work of the show’s composers to novelty pop singles, trance epics, live proms, a surprising Glastonbury cameo, and the Master’s recent taste for dance-floor fillers, we track the music moments it’s hard to forget.

Across the Universe

There’s no denying that The Beatles’ Doctor Who cameo is a strange and somewhat gratuitous moment – but one that came very close to being so much more than that. The First Doctor has just acquired a “Time-Space Visualiser”, meaning that he (along with companions Ian, Barbara and Vicki) can view what’s going on anywhere in all of time and space as if they’re watching the telly.

As far as the Doctor’s gadgets go, this is just a teensy bit overpowered, but anyway: after channel-hopping and spying on the likes of Lincoln and Shakespeare, Vicki is delighted to catch the Beatles performing ‘Ticket to Ride’, much to the bemusement of the others. Soon after, they manage to eavesdrop on a Dalek hunting party that’s started pursuing the TARDIS, the plot lurches into life and the Fab Four are immediately forgotten.

Originally, though, this scene would have been the set-up for a joke that would be paid off later in ‘The Chase’ – the idea being that while hopping around history trying to shake off the Daleks, the Doctor and co. would have bumped into the Beatles circa 1996, with John, Paul, George and Ringo playing elderly versions of themselves.