Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor: Rasputin Explained

Whatever you say about “The Power of the Doctor”, you can’t accuse it of not having enough ideas. The Master, the Daleks, not one but two old companions, that regeneration scene, and to top it all off, it turned out to have a celebrity historical element thrown in for good measure.

Well, kind of, anyway. For while we do see someone who is referred to as Rasputin early on in “The Power of the Doctor”, it quickly turns out to be a familiar Time Lord in disguise.

The real Rasputin, also known as “the mad monk”, was a mystic and holy man who befriended the family of Tsar Nicholas II, gaining a great deal of influence over him and his family, and some would say, becoming a malign force.

Frankly, it is a surprise he’s not been on the show sooner. In fact, with his rumoured mystic powers, ability to insert himself among a bunch of powerful historical figures, and as we’ll see, how hard he is to kill, it’s a wonder he’s not been accused of being a Time Lord before.