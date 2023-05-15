Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer Breakdown: Beep the Meep, Donna, Rose & The Giggle

WARNING: contains fan theories hinting at spoilers for the Doctor Who 60th episodes

An exciting couple of weeks for Doctor Who fans ended in a big payoff on Saturday night: a brand new 40-second trailer for the 60th anniversary specials, which confirmed the episode titles, and hinted at much more!

Fans had been anticipating the release after several clues – both in a cryptic 8-second teaser on 29th April and official tweets – pointed to something happening during Eurovision, and just before the contest began airing on BBC One, this was our reward:

The Doctor Who team confirmed the three teaser trailers that had previously aired also revealed clues to the episode titles confirmed during this new trailer, which are: