Did You Solve Doctor Who’s Cryptic 60th Anniversary Teaser?

As well as being a bit of fun at our expense, alluding to the teaser’s mysterious format, perhaps this is also a hint that the episode itself is going to involve deciphering lots of strange clues.

We then hear a disturbed-sounding Donna Noble asking “Why did this face come back?”

Of course, we know that Donna’s story ended when the Doctor had to wipe her memory to save her mind from being fatally overloaded by her ‘DoctorDonna’ alter ego, and as the Doctor helpfully reminded us in the previous trailer “If she ever remembers me, she will die”. So it’s fair to surmise this is a reference to the Doctor returning to Donna’s life.

The Teaser “Glitches” Contain Binary Code

Some good old-fashioned code breaking!

First, the Doctor Who Twitter account also tweeted and then deleted this (which translates to 7!@THE#!!’’):

If anyone knows what that means?

Then, when the teaser’s glitches showed various binary sequences, Twitter got to work, and soon revealed it translated to the phrase ‘The Star Beast’: