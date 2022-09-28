Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Teases ‘Simple, Epic and Beautiful’ Regeneration Speech

Tenth Doctor: David Tennant

“I don’t want to go.”

There is a much greater sense of finality to David Tennant’s regeneration. An Ood arrives to escort him into the TARDIS for the last time, telling the tenth Doctor: “This song is ending, but the story never ends.” And then he’s all alone, the TARDIS his only companion, and perhaps that’s why his last words are so heartbreakingly honest: he has no one left to be brave for.

Eleventh Doctor: Matt Smith

“I will not forget one line of this, not one day; I swear, I will always remember when The Doctor was me.”

The ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ regeneration, where Matt Smith’s Doctor seems finally to accept that it’s an inescapable part of who he is, and rather than say goodbye to Clara he simply explains that change is inevitable. “We’re all different people, all through our lives,” he says, “and that’s okay, that’s good, you’ve got to keep moving, so long as you remember all the people that you used to be.” This time he’s joined not just by Clara but by visions of his last companion, Amelia Pond. A far more positive, less lonely end.

Twelfth Doctor: Peter Capaldi

“Laugh hard, run fast, be kind. Doctor, I let you go.”

Technically, like the tenth Doctor, the TARDIS is Peter Capaldi’s Doctor’s only companion at his regeneration too, but he doesn’t let that stop him. Instead, he chooses to speak his last words as instructions to his future self, passing on several nuggets of wisdom like “Never be cruel, never be cowardly… and never, ever eat pears!” Words to live by.

Thirteenth Doctor: Jodie Whittaker

With everything we know so far about Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, we’re certainly able to guess a few things. We know it’s also the final episode for both Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill), so they could both be present, but with Doctor and Yaz recently admitting reciprocal feelings for each other, it might suggest a more personal farewell for just the two of them. The trailer certainly shows what looks like the Doctor beginning to regenerate while screaming ‘Yaz!’ so we can be fairly sure she’ll be there.

The Timeless Child plot arc has seen this Doctor learn a lot about her identity, so this could be at the forefront of her mind as she prepares to adopt a new one altogether. The episode is called The Power of the Doctor, so maybe Thirteen will elaborate on that in her final words too.

No matter what her final words are, one thing is for certain: it’s going to be emotional.