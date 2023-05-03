Doctor Who Series 14 Costumes: The New Doctor’s New Looks

Looks aren’t everything (or so our mums tell us) but when there’s a brand new Doctor in the TARDIS, they become pretty important. Tradition tells us that each Doctor has their own signature style – from Tom Baker’s iconic stripey scarf to Peter Davison’s cricket-and-celery combo, and Matt Smith’s “cool” bowtie – giving us clues about what kind of Doctor they’ll be.

So what will Ncuti Gatwa’s fifteenth Doctor be like? Details are scarce so far, but his fashion-forward costumes give us plenty of interesting hints…

No More Unchanging Doctor Costume

Finally, it looks like the Doctor is going to take the occasional shower.

Past Doctors have either stuck rigidly to a single costume – like William Hartnell’s suave, Victorian-era get-up or Colin Baker’s coat of many colours – or gone for a consistent look, like David Tennant wearing the same geek-chic suit in different colours, Jodie Whittaker’s iconic coat worn over different colourful t-shirts and jumpers, or Peter Capaldi basically cosplaying Jon Pertwee throughout.