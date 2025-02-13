Cobra Kai Ending Explained: Did Netflix Just Tease Another Massive Franchise Reboot?
The Cobra Kai series finale sticks the landing with all the feels. But is the door left open for a future Miyagi-verse spinoff...or something else?
This article contains major spoilers for Cobra Kai season 6 part 3.
The final scene of the last episode of Cobra Kai takes place in a sushi restaurant. Throughout the series, this show has earned its black belt in hiding Easter eggs, so we can only assume that the restaurant is Kitada Sushi. Kitada is where Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) tried to expand Johnny’s (William Zabka) palate with a dragon roll and where Tory (Peyton List) took a second job to make rent back in the season 3 episode “King Cobra.”
Sushi has been a symbol of cultural awkwardness from the very beginning of the series. In the second episode “Strike First,” Daniel (Ralph Macchio) makes ponzu toro for Kyler (Joe Seo) which is rejected because Kyler doesn’t like sushi. And the last time Johnny was at Kitada, he spit out that aforementioned dragon roll. But in the finale, Johnny seems comfortable, demonstrating his growth. Cobra Kai has always been about Johnny’s journey. In the very first episode, “Ace Degenerate,” Johnny is a burnt-out loser. Sixty-five episodes later, the finale is titled “Ex-Degenerate,” and Johnny is redeemed.
Here is how Cobra Kai season 6 ends the entire Cobra Kai story, while also potentially setting up another franchise reboot.
Wait…Were They Talking About Back to the Future?
Just before the final scene shifts to Johnny and Daniel peacefully enjoying lunch, the shot pans across two new characters, Jake and Jeremy. The pair is deep in discussion about developing a new show, set in Hill Valley in an alternate 1985. Jake says their show will be greenlit if they get “Wilson, Thompson, and Zane.” Jeremy claims Billy is a friend who did an art piece for his foyer, and that they should reach out to Crispin too, and get Mike to direct.
Billy Zane? He is an actor and artist. And only one Crispin comes to mind and that’s Crispin Glover. Add “Tom” Wilson and “Lea” Thompson, set it in Hill Valley 1985, and we’re talking about the cast and setting of Back to the Future (1985). That film came out the year after The Karate Kid, so perhaps the proposed director is Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly. However, it’s worth noting that before Fox secured the role, Ralph Macchio was considered for it. The Karate Kid and Back to the Future were both among the highest-grossing films of their respective consecutive years. But aside from the Macchio connection, why is this scene even included in the finale?
Jake is played by Jon Hurwitz and Jeremy is played by Josh Heald, two of the three creators of Cobra Kai. The third is Hayden Schlossberg and together this threesome of creatives form the production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Hurwitz and Heald just could not resist inserting themselves in a final cameo. Schlossberg already had a cameo in Season 6 episode 9 “Blood In Blood Out.” He appeared as Ezra, the flashy lawyer of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Hurwitz also secured cameos for his daughters Hadley and Elizabeth, who appear as Autograph Girls #1 and #2 in that final episode. Are Jake and Jeremy teasing the next franchise reboot for Counterbalance Entertainment? Or are Hurwitz and Heald just messing with us again? It turns out they are very much just messing with us again.
“We’re playing around,” Heald told Den of Geek at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. “We’re having a little meta moment. In this universe of the show, there’s no such thing as a movie called The Karate Kid so these guys can’t talk about hey “wouldn’t it be great to go revisit that? But Back to the Future does exist.”
Heald went on to clarify that the trio would love to delve into Marty McFly’s universe but they understand it would be a tall undertaking to secure the rights to do so.
“We have a feeling that the stars will not align on that one given the current state of affairs of creative control. But that doesn’t mean we’re any less fans of that franchise,” Heald said.
Beyond Cobra Kai, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg created another action comedy for Netflix in 2023. Obliterated was an original eight-episode series about an elite special ops squad that must save Las Vegas while being heavily intoxicated. The show was canceled three months after it was released. Nevertheless, Counterbalance Entertainment does have some future projects queued up. They are bringing Duke Nukem to screens, tentatively for July 4 of this year. Based on the ‘90s video game, John Cena plays the titular hero alongside costars Colin Farrell and Blake Lively. They are also producing Sporkinfeesten, a vacation comedy to be directed by Bobby Farrelly, among others. But there’s been nothing more about Cobra Kai at this writing.
The Future of the Miyagi-Verse
Daniel LaRusso will be back this May in a new feature film from Sony Columbia Pictures titled Karate Kid: Legends. The film will be a crossover with the original 1984 film and the 2011 remake starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. Jackie will reprise Mr. Han, his unique take on Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). The new Karate Kid on the block is Ben Wang, who had the lead role in the 2023 Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
However, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are not involved in Karate Kid: Legends. Like Star Trek’s Kelvin timeline, it could stand outside the Miyagi-verse that Counterbalance Entertainment has built with Cobra Kai. “We have not seen the movie with full clarity,” Heald told Den of Geek in an October 2024 interview. “But at the same time, we are part of Sony who is making that movie and there’s a desire to blend those franchises.” The threesome went on to wish all the success for Macchio and this upcoming project.
Cobra Kai ends happily. Johnny finds redemption at the Sekai Taikai and makes his peace with Daniel. Tory and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) get a lucrative contract representing the energy drink Thunder Quench. Miguel and Sam (Mary Mouser) are off on an adventure to Okinawa. The binary brothers Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) are bound to Caltech. Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) visits Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim) at her dojang in Korea. The Cobra Kai dojo has a line of aspiring students at the door, and even Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) is back in uniform there. As the cast walks off into the sunset, the late ‘80s Guns N’ Roses hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine” plays. “Where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go?”
“We’d certainly love to see Johnny Lawrence again down the road,” Hurwitz told Den of Geek following the season 6 part 2 finale. “We’d love to see any of the kids and what’s going on in their paths, whether it’s the binary brothers and Miguel and Tory or Robby or Samantha.”
Hurwitz could even imagine exploring the new villainous dojo introduced in season 6, the Iron Dragons: “There’s so many different ways that we can go and we just love playing in this sandbox. And hopefully in the wake of Cobra Kai there will be opportunities to go down different paths.”
Cobra Kai never dies.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is now available on Netflix.