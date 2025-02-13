Cobra Kai Ending Explained: Did Netflix Just Tease Another Massive Franchise Reboot?

Wait…Were They Talking About Back to the Future?

Just before the final scene shifts to Johnny and Daniel peacefully enjoying lunch, the shot pans across two new characters, Jake and Jeremy. The pair is deep in discussion about developing a new show, set in Hill Valley in an alternate 1985. Jake says their show will be greenlit if they get “Wilson, Thompson, and Zane.” Jeremy claims Billy is a friend who did an art piece for his foyer, and that they should reach out to Crispin too, and get Mike to direct.

Billy Zane? He is an actor and artist. And only one Crispin comes to mind and that’s Crispin Glover. Add “Tom” Wilson and “Lea” Thompson, set it in Hill Valley 1985, and we’re talking about the cast and setting of Back to the Future (1985). That film came out the year after The Karate Kid, so perhaps the proposed director is Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly. However, it’s worth noting that before Fox secured the role, Ralph Macchio was considered for it. The Karate Kid and Back to the Future were both among the highest-grossing films of their respective consecutive years. But aside from the Macchio connection, why is this scene even included in the finale?

Jake is played by Jon Hurwitz and Jeremy is played by Josh Heald, two of the three creators of Cobra Kai. The third is Hayden Schlossberg and together this threesome of creatives form the production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Hurwitz and Heald just could not resist inserting themselves in a final cameo. Schlossberg already had a cameo in Season 6 episode 9 “Blood In Blood Out.” He appeared as Ezra, the flashy lawyer of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Hurwitz also secured cameos for his daughters Hadley and Elizabeth, who appear as Autograph Girls #1 and #2 in that final episode. Are Jake and Jeremy teasing the next franchise reboot for Counterbalance Entertainment? Or are Hurwitz and Heald just messing with us again? It turns out they are very much just messing with us again.

“We’re playing around,” Heald told Den of Geek at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. “We’re having a little meta moment. In this universe of the show, there’s no such thing as a movie called The Karate Kid so these guys can’t talk about hey “wouldn’t it be great to go revisit that? But Back to the Future does exist.”

Heald went on to clarify that the trio would love to delve into Marty McFly’s universe but they understand it would be a tall undertaking to secure the rights to do so.

“We have a feeling that the stars will not align on that one given the current state of affairs of creative control. But that doesn’t mean we’re any less fans of that franchise,” Heald said.