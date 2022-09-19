Will the New Karate Kid Movie Be in the Cobra Kai Timeline?

The closest parallel franchise to what the Miyagi-verse might become is the Planet of the Apes. It began as five feature films from 1968 to 1973, then evolved into two TV series, one live action and the other animated, and then was rebooted in 2001. That reboot resulted in four more films with a fifth film allegedly about to begin production around now.

The Karate Kid franchise began with four feature films from 1984 to 1994. A short-lived and mostly forgotten animated series was televised in 1989. It only ran for one season, just 13 episodes (the animated Return to the Planet of the Apes only lasted 13 episodes too). Then in 2010, there was the redux film The Karate Kid starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. And now there’s Cobra Kai, which began on YouTube Red, and enjoyed a theatrical premiere of the first two episodes through Fathom Events. It moved to Netflix for the third season, where it rose to become one of their most watched series.

The show’s creators have stated that neither the cartoon nor the 2010 redux are part of their Miyagi-verse canon. Jackie Chan is referenced in a sly nod in season 1 of Cobra Kai, but as the actor, not as Mr. Han, the character he played. “The actor exists in our universe,” says Heald. “But these characters in that storyline are not something that does have overlap.” It makes sense for this film to stand outside the Miyagi-verse because Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) does not appear in any way.

There’s a clever Easter egg for the animated series buried in the show too. The cartoon was a globe-trotting quest to recover a stolen magic artifact. Daniel (voiced by Joey Dedio, not Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (voiced by Robert Ito, not Morita) were joined by an Okinawan girl Taki Tamurai (voiced by Janice Kawaye), and together, this threesome chased the artifact around the world.

Coincidentally, the animated series Jackie Chan Adventures was also about a globe-trotting quest, but to recover several magical artifacts. A fictional Jackie Chan (voiced by James Sie) was joined by Jade Chan (voiced by Stacie Chan and Lucy Liu) and that series ran 95 episodes. Both Jackie Chan and Pat Morita did appear in these cartoons in cameo-like introductory or concluding segments. But back to that Easter egg, the artifact that Daniel, Mr. Miyagi, and Taki were trying to recover in the cartoon was a miniature pagoda shrine. Despite being outside of canon, a version of that shrine appears in Chozen’s (Yuji Okumoto) dojo in Cobra Kai season 3.

Will The Karate Kid Project Be in the Miyagi-Verse?

There’s just one problem with this upcoming film project and the Miyagi-verse. The day after Sony made its announcement about the 2024 Karate Kid film, Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter and tweeted diplomatically: “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”